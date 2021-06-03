Get ready for summer with the Low Country Boil

Teams are now forming for the Creative Arts Guild’s Seventh Annual Low Country Boil Cook-Off on Saturday, June 12.
Low Country Boil is a fun, lighthearted “Welcome to Summer” event for the entire family. Great food, beverages (beer, sangria, lemonade and iced tea), yard games and live beach music all make for a wonderful family-friendly evening on the Guild’s lawn and the Spigel Pavilion. See more at www.creativeartsguild.org.
This is a call to assemble cooking teams for the event. You can plan to simply attend and enjoy the party but, better yet, you can gather your own cooking team and get in on the most fun with other friendly, trash-talking amateur cooks competing to put the best grub on the tables. Get a group of friends together, call Leanne Martin at (706) 217-6677 to submit your team and join the fun.
Teams should be no less than four or more than eight people who will prepare a traditional “boil” to serve up on June 12. A Culinary Artist Award is given to the team with the best presentation of food and “artful” plating. Awards will also be granted to teams by a panel of judges for best recipe, most creative recipe, décor, team spirit/trash talk, best theme/overall ambiance and food presentation. Guests will choose the People’s Choice winning team, voting with dollars for the Guild. Winning team(s) will be awarded a one-of-a-kind, collector's wooden spoon trophy and all the prestige that comes with the award.
