Four to seven minutes a day.
That's how much time the average American child spends in unstructured free time outdoors, according to the National Recreation and Park Association.
By comparison, the association says the average American child spends 7.5 hours a day in front of electronica media, such as a phone, computer monitor or TV screen.
"Children today are so tech savvy, but I think they have lost touch with nature," said Hope Gold, co-founder and director of the Arden Forest School in Rocky Face. "We want to get them outside."
The school, the product of more than a year of planning between Gold and co-founder and administrator Amber Sane, plans to open on Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.
"The idea is to get children back in touch with nature," said Gold. "With each generation, it seems we get a little further away from nature. My grandparents always gardened. They knew all about that. And a lot of people back then did the same. But I'm in my 40s, and you don't see a lot of people my age and younger gardening every year."
The forest school concept started in Europe in the 1950s. The creators believed that being out in nature calms children, and that activities such as climbing trees, running over uneven terrain, jumping in puddles and tending to campfires build motor skills and confidence.
"We want children to take healthy risks," said Sane.
"I learned about forest schools while studying psychology. That's what my background is," Sane said. "I have three children of my own, and I noticed how being outside and running around calms them down. But a lot of families don't have what we have."
Sane lives in a rural area of Rocky Face, surrounded by wooded areas and fields.
She began thinking about turning that property into a forest school. And she began talking about the idea with her friend Gold.
"I told her, 'I've got an educational background. I've got all this experience. If you want to do that, I can help you put it together.' It all just came together," said Gold. "I'm a teacher, with 25 years experience. I've got a background in teaching and educational programming. I've also done homeschooling, so I'm familiar with that. And this past year, I taught in an outdoor school in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was similar to what we will be doing."
The seven-acre property has wooded areas and fields, as well as a creek running through it. The two are converting a barn on the property into classrooms.
"The idea of a forest school is to stay outside as much as possible," said Gold. "So even if there's a light rain or it gets cold, we'll just make sure the children are bundled up and stay outside. But if there's a heavy rain or lightning or freezing cold or really high temperatures we'll come inside."
"We will offer programming for elementary children Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.," said Gold. "We will do gardening classes and wildcrafting (foraging) and survival and outdoor skills and science and nature study. We will also be able to work in some history."
They recently held an open house for interested parents.
"We've got about 10 children signed up already," said Gold. "We aren't looking for huge numbers. We think the program will work best if it's kept fairly small. And as long as COVID-19 is an issue, we really aren't looking for big numbers. But I do think that as we get into September and October we will grow. We are offering classes Tuesdays and Thursdays for older children, but we really haven't had anyone sign up for that yet."
The two began planning the school before the outbreak of the coronavirus, but they say the changes in schooling and family life since the pandemic began might increase interest in the school
"I think that what we are doing is actually going to be more appealing to people than when we first started to think about this," said Gold. "We are appealing to people who have their children at home. That could be homeschoolers, and today, that could be people who have their children in public school but are doing virtual schooling. I think it's great for children to spend as much time outdoors as possible, and when you combine that with a quality educational program, they can really benefit."
Gold said the fees are $250 a month for two days a week and $165 a month for one day a week.
To find out more about the school, go to ardenforestschool.com. The website notes that the school is "named after the English wildwood that trails through Warwickshire and Worcestershire counties; a forest that once housed stories of knights and their ladies, and of Shakespearean magical tales."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.