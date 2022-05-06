ATLANTA — Transgender student athletes are officially prohibited from playing on the team of their gender identity in Georgia.
Unlike other state legislatures which used their authority to approve laws enacting similar bans, Georgia legislators snuck the measure in during the eleventh hour of its legislative session, and put the decision to the Georgia High School Association.
The association approved the change Wednesday.
With just a few minutes left in the legislative session, many Democrats said they were blindsided and didn’t have time to view the proposal, which was tacked on to a Republican-led bill that aimed to prevent teachings of “divisive concepts” in school. Legislators voted along party lines, with Democrats against the measure.
“Following my signature on HB 1084, (GHSA) today voted to protect fairness in school sports by unanimously approving youth to compete according to the sex determined on his/her birth certificate,” Gov. Brian Kemp stated Wednesday. “I am proud to have championed this effort in Georgia.”
The GHSA, which governs sports for the state’s public schools and a few private schools, was unanimous in its decision, with one member abstaining from the vote.
Previous to the vote, per 1.41.b of the by-law, the gender determination was allowed to be decided at the school level. Wednesday’s vote changes the GHSA by-law to state: “A student’s sex is determined by the sex noted on his/her birth certificate.”
GHSA’s constitution continues allowing girls to participate on boys’ teams (except wrestling) when there is no girls team offered in that sport or activity by the school; boys are still prohibited from participating on girls teams even when there is no corresponding boys sport or activity.
Proponents of the measure say biological boys have an unfair advantage over biological girls as they are typically stronger.
“I do believe that there are biological differences in male and female and we strive all the time for competitive balance,” Robert Hines, GHSA executive director, said at a legislative hearing on the proposal.
The Human Rights Campaign slammed Kemp’s push for the bill and ultimately GHSA’s decision, citing the new restriction negatively affects an already vulnerable group of students.
HRC reports that 86% of LGBTQ+ youth say they’ve been targets of bullying, harassment or assault at school, which contributes to higher rates of absenteeism, dropout, adverse health consequences and academic underachievement.
“This unnecessary push to discriminate against transgender student athletes ... deepens Georgia’s troubling track record on these issues and needlessly harms an already vulnerable population,” said Dewayne Johnson, HRC Georgia’s state director. “GHSA has followed (Kemp’s) example in issuing this ban and transgender students of Georgia will be the ones to suffer. This is a travesty and should be reversed.”
More than a dozen states — including Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi — prohibit transgender students from playing on teams that match their gender identity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.