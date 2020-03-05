'Gift to the community': Guild to spotlight student art, including pieces from Spigel Prize winner

During Youth Art Month, visitors to the Creative Arts Guild can see student art on display, and leading that exhibit will be this year's Spigel Prize winner, Caleb Faulknor.
Art "creates positivity, and it brings people together," Faulknor said. "If two people like (a piece), they can connect through that."
Faulknor, a senior at Murray County High School, was lauded by a panel of judges for the vibrancy of his color choices and technical skill in layering and blending dyes with his batik pieces, according to the Guild. The Bernice Spigel Prize for Excellence in the Visual Arts — which includes a cash prize and an opportunity to present a solo exhibition in a Guild gallery this month — is awarded each year during the Student Arts Expo to a local high school senior and is named after the Guild's first executive director, who was instrumental in the founding of the Guild more than 50 years ago.
"I was shocked" to win the prize, Faulknor said. "I didn't think it would be me."
Faulknor is the first Spigel Prize winner from Murray County Schools "in recent memory," but — just like other past recipients — "he took ownership of the medium," said Savannah Thomas, the Guild's gallery manager. Faulknor demonstrates "a depth of understanding that frankly you don't see in a lot of high school students, and that allows him to push the medium further than (others)."
He brought several of his best batik pieces to an interview with the judges panel, and "I was nervous," Faulknor said. "I went in nervous, but I came out confident."
Faulknor is self-possessed with his art.
"The work is most important to me, not whether someone likes it or doesn't like it," he said. Some of his friends "swoon" good-naturedly when he wins awards, but he's uncomfortable with praise.
Faulknor, who plays in his high school's marching and concert bands and is a member of the Beta Club and the National Honor Society, "has always been an artist, from the time I could hold a pencil," he said. "It became my creative outlet for anything and everything."
And while the Guild recognized him for his batik, he's interested in all art, from painting and pottery to drawing and sketching, which is valuable considering he wants to be a high school art teacher, he said. Art teachers "need to be versatile and teach more than one thing."
Textiles are his current favorite, mainly because "I can work big," he said. "I can get more details in something big, and there's a liberty in doing something that really stands out."
Faulknor wasn't immediately enamored with batik — an Indonesian technique of wax-resist dyeing applied to whole cloth — when he was assigned a project of it for an applied design art class his sophomore year, but as soon as "I did a big one, I knew I had to do more," he said. His batik is distinguished both by prodigious size, as well as by natural designs.
"A lot of my pieces are nature-based, plant and animal life," he said. "I use (batik) to show my views on the world."
Indeed, "You can see he's coming into his voice as an artist with this collection," Thomas said. "The details show how he makes it his own."
He does his batik work at school, often staying hours after the regular day concludes to finish projects, of which he sometimes has three or four going at once, he said. "Clear lines and bold colors are always my go-to."
Each year, all students in Whitfield and Murray Counties are invited to exhibit individual art for Youth Art Month, and a plethora of projects will be on display this month in the Guild's galleries, according to the Guild. Youth art will be celebrated with a reception on Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., which is also opening night for this exhibition.
Elementary and middle school art will be displayed through March 21 in Jonas Hall, while Gallery Five20 hosts high school art, and Faulknor's pieces — which do include more than his batik work — will be in Gallery One11.
Faulknor will be recognized at 6 p.m. on Friday, while Ballet Dalton will perform a student-choreographed piece at 6:30 p.m., Thomas said. In addition, the Guild will recognize this year's four Art Together prize winners on Friday, which celebrates collaborative artwork and is sponsored by the O.N. Jonas Foundation.
The hundreds and hundreds of pieces on display this month at the Guild welcome individuals who may only visit the arts center on rare occasions, Thomas added. "This is our gift to the community."
The Art & Creative Materials Institute (ACMI) created Children’s Art Month in 1961 to emphasize the value to children of participating in visual art education, and when the celebration expanded to include secondary school students in 1969, it became officially known as Youth Art Month, according to The Council for Art Education. "In 1984, ACMI created the nonprofit organization The Council for Art Education (CFAE) to advocate for visual art education, and CFAE coordinates the Youth Art Month program at the national level."
Faulknor enjoys the creative process even more than his results, he said. "You imagine something in your head, then make that a reality."
"The process is a journey of its own," said Ashli Solinger, art instructor at Murray County High School and one of Faulknor's most-admired teachers.
"I've had very good relationships with art teachers I look up to who have helped me as an artist and as a person," said Faulknor, who plans to attend either Jacksonville State University or Valdosta State University this fall. "I want to be able to do that for others."
