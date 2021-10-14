Gilreath made school system 'One Whitfield'

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

Judy Gilreath, then-superintendent of Whitfield County Schools, was given her own copy of "COVID-19 Chronicles: Pupils of the 2020 Pandemic" by Cedar Ridge Elementary School's ALPHA (Advanced Learning Program for High Achievers) students in May. Among Gilreath's most important measures during her superintendent tenure was adoption of the "One Whitfield" mantra that united all schools under a common purpose, she said, as "I never wanted 'us' and 'them' (among schools) but 'we.'"