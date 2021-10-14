Gilreath made school system 'One Whitfield'

As Judy Gilreath finished her final week as Whitfield County Schools' superintendent, she joked that she'd gone through "the stages of grief," with her retirement "almost being like a death in the family."
"I did my crying already," added Gilreath, who was named superintendent in March 2013 and spent two decades in Whitfield County Schools before retiring June 30. "I've never done anything except work since I was 15."
Gilreath "grew up poor" in Summerville, so she worked three part-time jobs to "put myself through school while taking a full load of credits" at Jacksonville State University, she said. "I always loved reading and learning," so she pursued an education path, and her initial degree was in home economics, which is now known as consumer science.
Her first job was teaching middle school science in the Chattooga County School District, but the English minor then moved to teach English at the high school level. She also taught first-graders before moving to Walker County Schools at the elementary level, and she planned to make her first focus in Whitfield County Schools elementary education at Westside Elementary School.
At that time, students would meet the teachers they were going to have the following school year the preceding spring, "so I met (those) who would have been my students," but she was instead invited to be an assistant principal at Pleasant Grove Elementary School, and because she was impressed by that school's culture, she moved from teaching to administration, she said.
"I think I've been able to make a difference" in leadership positions, from assistant principal and then principal at Pleasant Grove Elementary, to assistant superintendent and superintendent of Whitfield County Schools.
Budgeting is a main difference between classroom teaching and administration, she said.
"As a teacher, it's OK to be selfish, to say, 'I need this for my students,' but as an administrator, you have to balance what all the teachers want."
"That gets even harder at the district level," because it's not only individual teachers competing for funds, but entire schools, and "it's hard to tell a principal you can't pave their parking lot because you have to spend money on another school that has a leaky roof," she said. "You have to have a global perspective."
Gilreath brought "zero-based budgeting" to the school system as superintendent, which, along with aggressively chasing — and securing — more grants, pulled the school system out of financial difficulties, she said. "We were almost broke when I took over."
With zero-based budgeting, every school, department, etc., begins at zero. Then, based on needs, they're provided funds, she said. Previously, the budgeting process began at whatever amount a given school, department, etc., had received the prior year.
This new method allowed the school system to deploy funds where most needed and save in areas where that was possible, she said. Though the shift to zero-based budgeting was a notable adjustment for Whitfield County Schools' personnel, "the attitude was very good here."
'I felt we were making a difference'
Gilreath was actually hesitant to accept the superintendent's position when it was offered to her after five years as assistant superintendent, so much so she insisted on a one-year contract, instead of the typical three-year deal, she said.
"If I didn't want to continue, I could go back to my old job."
She did wish to continue, and she was given a three-year contract at the end of her first year, she said.
"I felt we were making a difference."
Prior to becoming superintendent, she'd considered things she'd do differently if she were in that leading role, and once she had the position, "I thought 'Well, now I can do something about it,'" she said. The school system "had never had a strategic plan before, never had a literacy plan, never really (pursued) grants, but we did all that."
She also put in place curriculum directors for elementary, middle and high school, all three of whom had extensive classroom teaching experience, she said.
"That all needed to be organized."
In addition, she put in place graduation coaches, who were dedicated to "calling kids, making sure they were in school, and contacting parents," she said. "There are a lot of kids who will tell you they wouldn't have graduated without those graduation coaches."
Tasked by the school board members with "changing our image," Gilreath focused on accessibility, she said. She began "breakfast with the superintendent," she wrote a column for the Daily Citizen-News, she had billboards put up around the community and "we do more videos and things on our website."
'One Whitfield'
In the opinion of Mandie Jones, principal of Northwest Whitfield High School, one of Gilreath's best initiatives was her focus on "One Whitfield," the idea that while each school has its own culture, they're all under the Whitfield County Schools umbrella.
Previously, schools operated more independently — when Jones was an English teacher at Northwest for 15 years, "all I knew about Southeast (Whitfield High School) was they were our rival" in sports — but under Gilreath, schools collaborated more, said Jones, who spent five years as Southeast's assistant principal before returning to Tunnel Hill to become the Bruins principal for the 2021-22 school year. Under Gilreath, teachers from different schools, but in the same subject areas and disciplines, began meeting more to share best practices.
"We all get together to share good (techniques), and I love what she's done with 'One Whitfield,'" Jones said. "It's a lot easier when you don't have to try to reinvent the wheel all the time."
Paula Wheeler, who was assistant principal of Varnell Elementary School for seven years before taking over as principal for 2021-22, echoed those sentiments.
"I loved it when we changed to 'One Whitfield,' because there are so many more people to collaborate with," said Wheeler, who was a special education instructor in Whitfield County Schools before transitioning to an administrative role. "There are so many people you can call for support no matter where they are in the county, and that's fantastic."
The "One Whitfield" mantra "starts at the top (with Gilreath), and it's not just a saying," said Drew Bragg, principal of Valley Point Middle School. "We're supported (as administrators) so we can support teachers so they can teach the kids."
"There's been a ton of growth" in this school system under Gilreath, said Bragg, who attended schools in Whitfield County Schools and graduated from Northwest Whitfield High School. "It's not the same system it was when I went here, and we're in a better place for the future."
Gilreath is grateful for the positive feedback on unifying the school system, she said.
"I never wanted 'us' and 'them' (among schools) but 'we.'"
