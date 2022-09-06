Girl Scouts display at historical society

The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society has created a new display with items donated from local Girl Scouts and their leaders. Former Girl Scouts were on hand to view the display. From left are Beth Burdick, Ellen Thompson, Margaret Herrin, Mary Baker and Becky Jolly. Seated at right is former Girl Scout leader Mac Thomas. Visitors are welcome Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 715 Chattanooga Ave. to see Girl Scout photos, uniforms, badges and a variety of memorabilia. The historical society, founded in 1952, also welcomes donations from community organizations. Memorabilia and meeting minutes from approximately 65 organizations are kept in climate-controlled conditions.