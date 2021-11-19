GNTC announces fall commencement ceremonies

Students representing Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s nine-county service area will participate in two traditional fall commencement ceremonies on Thursday, Dec. 2, to celebrate their success in completing their program of study.
The ceremonies will take place at the Dalton Convention Center. Two separate ceremonies are being held in order to practice social distancing guidelines and accommodate friends and families of the graduates.
The commencement ceremony for students in GNTC’s Business and Health programs will begin at noon.
At 4 p.m., the commencement ceremony for students in GNTC’s Industrial and Public Service programs will take place.
At both ceremonies, Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, will welcome guests and introduce Jeremiah Cooper, GNTC’s 2021 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year, as the keynote commencement speaker.
Cooper has been an instructor at GNTC since 2013. He is the program director and instructor of Welding and Joining Technology on the Walker County Campus. This is his second time serving as GNTC’s Rick Perkins Instructor of the year.
He served as a welder and fabricator at Gentry Steel Inc. from 2012-13 and held the same position at Wilson Fabrication from 2009-12. He was also an instructor for the Childcare Network from 2009-12.
Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, will recognize High Honor and Honor graduates. A special recognition for graduates that are veterans, apprentices, Phi Beta Lambda members, SkillsUSA members, Student Government Association members and dual enrollment high school students will also be led by Phillips.
Elizabeth Anderson, vice president of Academic Affairs at GNTC, will present the graduates, and Popham will confer the graduates with associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.
