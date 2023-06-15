Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will host a Free Application Week July 10-14 to help those who are seeking to enroll in the fall semester.
During Free Application Week GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the fall semester is July 24. Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 14.
GNTC’s call center is available Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at 866-983-4682. For more information on applying for the fall semester, visit GNTC’s main webpage at www.gntc.edu and click “Apply Now.” For any questions about GNTC’s Free Application Week, contact the Office of Admissions at 866-983-4682 or via email to admissions@gntc.edu.
