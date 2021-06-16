GNTC announces Free Application Week for the fall semester

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will host a Free Application Week July 12-16 to help those who are seeking to enroll in the fall semester.
During Free Application Week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the fall semester is July 26. Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 16.
“We understand that many in our community are experiencing hardships, and waiving the application fee is just one of the many hurdles we are removing for our students,” said Selena Magnusson, vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success at GNTC. “During the Free Application Week when you apply online your application fee will be waived.”
GNTC is available through its call center Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., at (866) 983-4682. For more information on applying for the fall semester, visit GNTC's main webpage and click “Apply Now.” For any questions about GNTC’s Free Application Week, contact the Office of Admissions at (866) 983-4682 or via email to admissions@gntc.edu.
