Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will host a Free Application Week Nov. 7-11 to help those who are seeking to enroll in the spring semester.
During Free Application Week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the spring semester is Nov. 29. Classes are scheduled to begin on Jan. 9.
GNTC is available through its call center Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., at (866) 983-4682. For more information on applying, visit GNTC’s main webpage at www.gntc.edu and click “Apply Now.” For any questions about GNTC’s Free Application Week, contact the Office of Admissions at (866) 983-4682 or via email at admissions@gntc.edu.
