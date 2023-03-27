Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will host a Free Application Week April 10-14 to help those who are seeking to enroll in the summer semester.
During Free Application Week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the summer semester is April 24. Classes are scheduled to begin on May 15.
GNTC’s call center is available Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., at (866) 983-4682. For more information on applying for the summer semester, visit GNTC’s main webpage at www.gntc.edu and click “Apply Now.” For any questions about GNTC’s Free Application Week, contact the Office of Admissions at (866) 983-4682 or via email to admissions@gntc.edu.
