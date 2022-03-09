Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will host a Free Application Week April 11-15 to help those who are seeking to enroll in the summer semester.
During Free Application Week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the summer semester is April 25. Classes are scheduled to begin on May 16.
GNTC is available through its call center Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., at (866) 983-4682. For more information on applying for the summer semester, visit GNTC's main webpage and click “Apply Now.” For questions about GNTC’s Free Application Week, contact the Office of Admissions at (866) 983-4682 or via email to admissions@gntc.edu.
