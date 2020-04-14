GNTC announces Free Application Week

In an effort to help students continue to reach their education goals during the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will be hosting a Free Application Week Monday, April 20, through Friday, April 24, to help those who are seeking to enroll in the summer semester.
During Free Application Week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the summer semester is April 28 and classes are scheduled to begin on May 18.
“We understand that many in our community are experiencing hardships during this crisis, and waiving the application fee is just one of the many hurdles we are removing for our students,” said Selena Magnusson, vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success. “During the Free Application Week when you apply online your application fee will be waived.”
Another step GNTC is taking to help students during this time is streamlining the enrollment process by waiving the entrance exam for the summer semester. Georgia Northwestern Technical College, along with all other Technical College System of Georgia colleges, is suspending the placement exam requirement for admission.
The suspension of the requirements for official high school or high school equivalency transcripts for admission allows applicants who wish to begin this summer the ability to continue their admission process. In the interim, students may submit unofficial transcripts until GNTC resumes normal business operations and students will have the ability to submit official documents to the college without affecting their current enrollment.
Waiving the placement exam, ACCUPLACER, still provides GNTC the ability to use other placement methods already established to allow an applicant to continue the enrollment process. GNTC will continue to evaluate program readiness in a number of different ways to ensure student success.
Although GNTC’s campuses remain closed to the public through the spring semester, GNTC is open virtually and available through its call center at (866) 983-4682 Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
For more Information on applying for the summer semester, visit www.gntc.edu and click “Apply Now.” For questions about GNTC’s Free Application Week, contact the Office of Admissions at admissions@gntc.edu or call (866) 983-4682.
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.