Twenty-two students recently graduated from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Law Enforcement Academy POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training Council) Instructor school. Students that complete this course are qualified to be a POST general instructor and teach most POST-accredited classes. The graduates are, from left, Brandon Broome, Walker County Sheriff’s Office; Travis Tucker, Fort Oglethorpe Police Department; Andrew Blesch, Walker County Sheriff’s Office; Andrew Holland, Georgia Power Corporate Security; Hayley Atkins, Rockmart Police Department; Mike Bell, Georgia Power Corporate Security; Adriana Medina, Gordon County Sheriff’s Office; Cody Black, Gordon County Sheriff’s Office; Frank Golden, Rockmart Police Department; Jarod Powell, Gordon County Sheriff’s Office; Beth Gomez, GNTC Police Department; Caleb Bowman, Polk County Police Department; Daniel Nelson, Gordon County Sheriff’s Office; Kayla Franks, GNTC Police Department; Andy Cash, Walker County Sheriff’s Office; Daniel Jones, Dalton Police Department; Jason Pilcher, Whitfield County Board of Education; Bruce Franks, GNTC Police Department; Clay Thompson, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office; Jennifer Patterson, Georgia Power Corporate Security Investigations; Matias Castillo, Dalton Police Department; and Joseph Gravell, Rome Police Department.