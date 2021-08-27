GNTC awards three students with the Governor Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship

Contributed photo

From left, Governor Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship recipient Jonathan Garcia stands with Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) President Heidi Popham; President and CEO of the Carpet and Rug Institute and Technical College System of Georgia board member Joe Yarbrough; and fellow scholarship recipient Eduardo Hernandez. Not pictured is scholarship recipient Eric Garcia. The recipients of the award were recognized for their excellence in the Industrial Systems Technology program on GNTC's Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton.