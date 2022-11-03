Friends, family and the community gathered in the Conference Center at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Gordon County Campus to honor 17 students graduating from Basic Law Enforcement Training Class (BLETC) 2022-02 on Friday, Oct. 28.
The Basic Law Enforcement program is designed to train and prepare graduates for employment as entry-level Georgia law enforcement officers.
“This is a rigorous 11-week course,” said Gary McConathy, instructor and class coordinator of GNTC’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy. “All of the graduates either already have a job, have an offer contingent upon graduation or have a job interview lined up.”
The guest speaker was Sgt. James Roberson of the GNTC Police Department. He is a graduate of GNTC’s Basic Law Enforcement program.
Payton Daniel was the student speaker for the ceremony. Jared Nesbitt was presented with the Top Gun award for excellence in marksmanship, and Kristin Riggs received the Academic (Honor Graduate) Award for having the highest grade point average.
Graduates recited the Oath of Honor at the conclusion of the ceremony, vowing “On my honor, I will never betray my badge, my integrity, my character or the public trust. I will always have the courage to hold myself and others accountable for our actions. I will always uphold the Constitution, my community and the agency I serve.”
Graduates of GNTC’s BLETC 2022-02 are Susan Awad, Diego Herrera Barajas, Kendal Black, John Boshears, Joshua Bryson, Rebecca Caviness, Payton Daniel, Zachary Davis, Caleb Hopkins, Bobby Johnson, Trina Leonard, Mason Mann, Jared Nesbitt, Saul Lara-Perez, Kristin Riggs, Patricia Smith and Logan Weaver.
Daniel and Nesbitt are employed by the Adairsville Police Department. Caviness is employed by Appalachian Judicial Circuit Investigations.
Awad is employed by the Calhoun Police Department.
Boshears and Davis are employed by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office. Johnson, Leonard and Weaver are employed by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office. Hopkins and Riggs are employed by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office while Black is employed there conditionally upon graduation.
Bryson, Lara-Perez, Mann and Smith are employed by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.
