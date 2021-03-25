All Georgia Northwestern Technical College classes scheduled after 4:15 p.m. today will be canceled due to the threat of severe weather. This is for all GNTC campuses.
Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: March 25, 2021 @ 4:42 pm
Mr. Billy Mackial Bailey age 26, of Rocky Face, GA, departed this life Sunday morning, March 21, 2021, at the Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Billy was born November 18, 1994 in Dalton, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father, Mackial Scott Bailey, grandparents, Clyde and …
Juan Carrillo, age 65, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Nancy Rosalyn Birchfield, age 78, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.