High school students in the community had an opportunity to explore industrial career pathways and educational opportunities during Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Industrial Career Day on Friday at the Floyd County Campus in Rome.
This was the second Industrial Career Day that GNTC has held this academic year. The first one took place at the Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton on Oct. 1. Both were designed to give students insight into the benefits of learning a skilled trade.
“Being able to safely host an event of this magnitude is a game-changer for the students, their families and our area high schools,” said Jason Gamel, director of recruitment at GNTC. “It helps them learn more about our industrial programs, while they work towards decisions on their future.”
Approximately 350 people attended, including high school students from Cedartown High School, Calhoun High School, Dalton High School, the Floyd County College and Career Academy, Gordon Central High School, Rome High School, the Rome Phoenix Performance Learning Center, Sonoraville High School and Trion High School.
Industrial program directors discussed their programs and provided tours of their labs. There were demonstrations and hands-on learning activities for the industrial programs offered by GNTC.
“Being able to make your way through these times can be a challenge,” said Gamel. “At GNTC we are successfully helping these students lock in on their future, be essential and make a difference.”
The industrial labs are housed side by side on Industrial Alley on the Floyd County Campus. This provided a centralized location with access to all of the industrial labs on the Rome campus. Additional industrial programs from other GNTC campuses set up booths outside with activities, games, demonstrations and literature relevant to their programs.
Featured GNTC industrial programs included Air Conditioning Technology, Automation Engineering Technology, Automotive Technology, Automotive Collision Repair, Construction Management, Electrical Systems Technology, Flooring Production Technician, Industrial Systems Technology, Instrumentation and Controls, Precision Machining and Manufacturing, and Welding and Joining Technology.
