High school students in the Northwest Georgia region had an opportunity to speak with representatives of Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s industrial programs about the benefits of learning a skilled trade during Industrial Career Day on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton.
The day was held to expose students to the many possibilities for future employment in the skilled workforce.
“Being able to safely host an event of this magnitude is a game-changer for the students, their families and our area high schools,” said Jason Gamel, director of recruitment at GNTC. “It helps them learn more about our industrial programs, while they work towards decisions on their future.”
Approximately 400 people, including high school students from Calhoun High School, Dade County High School, The Dalton Academy, Dalton High School, the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, Northwest Whitfield High School, Phoenix High School and Southeast Whitfield High School, attended.
Industrial program directors were on hand to discuss their programs and provide tours of their labs. There were demonstrations, simulators and hands-on learning activities for the industrial programs offered by GNTC.
“Being able to make your way through these times can be a challenge,” said Gamel. “At GNTC we are successfully helping these students lock in on their future, be essential and make a difference.”
The industrial labs are housed side by side on Industrial Row on the Whitfield Murray Campus. This provides a centralized location with access to all of the industrial labs on the Dalton campus. Additional industrial programs from other GNTC campuses set up booths outside with activities, games, demonstrations and literature relevant to their programs.
Featured GNTC industrial programs included Automation Engineering Technology, Automotive Technology, Construction Management, Diesel Equipment Technology, Electrical Systems Technology, Flooring Production Technician, Industrial Systems Technology, Precision Machining and Manufacturing, and Welding and Joining Technology.
This is the first of two Industrial Career Days of the year. The second will be on the Floyd County Campus in Rome on Friday, Oct. 29.
