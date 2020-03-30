GNTC donates ventilators and other medical supplies to GEMA

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise there has also been an increased demand for medical supplies such as ventilators, hospital masks and gloves. So on Saturday, Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) gathered its supply of ventilators used in its Respiratory Care program to donate to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA).
According to Zenia Bratton, director of the Respiratory Care program and assistant dean of Health Technologies at GNTC, the donation of the college’s five ventilators came about through a coordinated effort between the Technical College System of Georgia and GEMA. GNTC police officers were called on to gather the ventilators and bring them to a GEMA location where they will be distributed to assist hospitals with the growing number of COVID-19 cases.
“GEMA called Saturday morning to request our ventilators, and GNTC officers went to the college within a few hours,” said GNTC Police Chief Chad Cardin. “Lt. Gary McConathy took a load of medical gloves and N95 masks this past week after Dean of Health Technologies Frank Pharr was able to collect them from all of our campuses.”
GNTC donated 600 N95 masks and 20,800 gloves, said GNTC President Heidi Popham. All of this was coordinated through the Technical College System of Georgia working with GNTC Police Chief Cardin, faculty and staff.
“We are saddened that the situation is at the point that the ventilators at GNTC are needed but we are glad they will be utilized in such an important way,” said Popham. “We are hopeful these ventilators will assist in saving precious Georgia lives.”
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.