Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) announces a new scholarship program for graduating seniors from high schools in Murray County.
Alexa Pacheco has been selected as the first recipient of the McDaniel Family Scholarship, founded in memory of Carlton and Henrietta McDaniel.
“Our parents instilled in us a love of Murray County, and a sense of responsibility to give back to our community,” said David McDaniel. “With that in mind, our family decided to work with GNTC to establish a scholarship to help a student with earning an associate degree. The skills they develop will give them the opportunity to have a great career with financial stability.”
The scholarship is being established to support graduating seniors from Murray County High School or North Murray High School and is intended for students pursuing only a degree. One $2,500 scholarship will be awarded annually in the fall semester.
Funds may be used for tuition, textbooks, supplies, fees and any other costs associated with staying on track in college. The scholarship recipient will receive another $2,500 the following fall semester if a 3.0 or higher GPA is maintained.
“We are so appreciative of the McDaniel Family Foundation’s investment in our students from Murray County,” said Heidi Popham, GNTC president. “They are continuing the outstanding work started by their parents and making a positive impact on the communities of Murray County.”
“Hopefully the love we show our community will be reflected by the people that see it and are impacted by it, leading them to have the same love,” McDaniel said.
