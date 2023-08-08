The foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) awarded 43 scholarships totaling more than $30,000 to 40 graduating high school seniors in the college’s service area.
Recipients of the David Adam Scholarship are Gracie Parks, Cedartown High School, and Andrea Pizano, Cedartown High School.
Recipients of the Chattooga Alumni Scholarship are Abbie Boyd, Haley Kirk, Danika Lee, Brooklyn McDaniel and Sarah Millican. All attended Chattooga County High School. Lee also received the GNTC Foundation High School Graduate Scholarship.
Other recipients of the GNTC Foundation High School Graduate Scholarship are Emily Allen, Mountain Education Charter High School; Dejunique Baker, Calhoun High School; Emily Barger, Dade County High School; Jason Bautista, The Dalton Academy; Jamie Beasley, North Murray High School; Catelyn Branton, Pepperell High School; Itzel Contreras, Gordon Central High School; and Meredith Davis, Gordon Lee High School.
Also, Yetziel Figueroa, Calhoun College and Career Academy; Jackson Flanagan, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School; Halie Floyd, Dalton High School; Destin Hall, Coahulla Creek High School; Gracie Henry, Ringgold High School; Zachary Houze, Polk County College and Career Academy; Austin McDaniel, Gordon County College and Career Academy; and Brianna McQueen, LaFayette High School.
And Stephanie Andrade-Medina, Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy; Maritza Nunez, Cedartown High School; Cayla Pemberton, Ridgeland High School; Zackery Planzer, Phoenix High School; Tommy Roden, Sonoraville High School; Alexa Sandoval, Rome High School; Jason Sandoval, Southeast Whitfield High School; Haileigh Sealock, Coosa High School; John Sexton, Murray County High School; Gavin Smith, Northwest Whitfield High School; Hanna Smith, Armuchee High School; Kayla Smith, Rockmart High School; Jackson Tayler, Model High School; Stephen Tyrrell, Heritage High School; Cameron Ullery, Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy; Sharon Vasquez, Trion High School; and Christian Wells, Mountain Education Charter High School.
Beasley and Sexton are also recipients of the McDaniel Family Foundation Scholarship.
The GNTC Foundation trustees are Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Phillip Burkhalter, Floyd County; Linda Case, Dade County; Steven M. Henry, Catoosa County; Luther Ingram, Walker County; Amy L. Jackson, Catoosa County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Craig McDaniel, Floyd County; Zab Mendez, Whitfield County; Sherrie Patterson, Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County; and Doris White, Walker County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.