Two Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students have received the Gene Haas Scholarship, which rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students working toward a degree, diploma or certificate in the Precision Machining and Manufacturing program.
Lane Mears and Delores Turner received the Gene Haas Scholarship for the summer 2023 semester. Both attend GNTC’s Floyd County Campus.
Last year the Gene Haas Foundation awarded $15,000 each to GNTC’s Floyd County Campus in Rome and Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton to fund student scholarships and to help pay for textbooks or supplies for students who plan to enroll or are currently enrolled in a machining-based program. The grant funds cannot be used to purchase equipment, machines or simulators.
“The generous support of the Gene Haas Foundation is greatly appreciated,” said Heidi Popham, president of GNTC. “These funds will enable students in our Precision Machining and Manufacturing program to stay the course and achieve their career goals. We are so thankful for our partnership with the Gene Haas Foundation.”
Phillips Corp. is the world's largest distributor for Haas Automation technology, which includes sales, service and applications support for Haas Computer Numerical Control (CNC) equipment, said David Aycock, sales engineer for Phillips Corp./Haas Factory Outlet.
Phillips Corp. is pleased to work with GNTC to provide support and financial assistance through the Gene Haas Foundation to help more students pursue a career degree focused on advanced manufacturing skills, Aycock said.
“These skills are going to be in even more high demand in the future, and these students will be in the vanguard to fill these important and exciting positions,” Aycock said. “We look forward to working with them as they advance their careers in this dynamic and evolving industry.”
