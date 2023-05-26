Two Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students have received the college’s new National Board for Respiratory Care Scholarship.
Brook Atkinson and Reanna Story, both students in GNTC’s Respiratory Care program on the Floyd County Campus in Rome, received the scholarship for the summer semester. The scholarship supports students with a minimum 2.0 grade point average enrolled in the Respiratory Care degree program.
“With the growing shortage of respiratory therapists, we wanted to invest in future generations and new educational opportunities for aspiring respiratory therapists,” said Lori M. Tinkler, chief executive officer of the National Board for Respiratory Care. “We want to ensure a better, brighter future for the profession.”
“The National Board for Respiratory Care is making it possible for GNTC students to stay on track and attain their educational dream of becoming a respiratory therapist,” said Heidi Popham, president of GNTC. “We are deeply appreciative of their support.”
