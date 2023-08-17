On the front row, from left, are Heidi Popham, GNTC president; Bonnie Thomas, City Electric Supply; Phil Burkhalter, Phillip Burkhalter Builders; and Sarah Egerer, GNTC Foundation administrator. On the back row are Ethron “Carl” Crawford, Rome Home Builders Association Scholarship recipient; Grant Payne, Rome Home Builders Association Scholarship recipient; Sammy Bartley, Sammy Bartley Properties; and Connie Mathis, chief financial officer of River City Bank and executive officer of the Rome Home Builders Association.