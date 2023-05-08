The foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) awarded $18,000 in grants and scholarships, including the B.J. Pharr Scholarship, Patrick D. Doyle Law Enforcement Scholarship and Gene Haas Scholarship, for summer semester 2023 to 31 students.
Six students received grants totaling $3,250, and 25 students received scholarships totaling $14,750 to assist in paying for summer semester at GNTC.
“We applaud these outstanding students for their academic achievement,” said Heidi Popham, GNTC president. “They have demonstrated a commitment to excellence that will undoubtedly continue once they graduate and enter the workforce.”
The GNTC Foundation Scholarship is for outstanding students with financial need who are enrolled in any program of study leading to an associate degree, diploma or certificate. The 2023 GNTC Foundation Summer Scholarships were awarded to Sonya Alday, Floyd County Campus; Ashley Bennett, Floyd County Campus; Savannah Calhoun, Gordon County Campus; Ulises Cruz, Walker County Campus; Kealani Daniel, Floyd County Campus; Stormy Fowler, Gordon County Campus; Juan Guzman, Whitfield Murray Campus; Angel Montoya, Walker County Campus; Riley Mutter, Whitfield Murray Campus; Estefania Perez, Floyd County Campus; Alberto Ramos, Floyd County Campus; Caleb Terrill, Floyd County Campus; and Samantha Walraven, Floyd County Campus.
The recipients of the Governor Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship are Kayden Parker, Whitfield Murray Campus; Martin Reyes, Whitfield Murray Campus; and Samuel Shivy, Whitfield Murray Campus. The scholarship was established by the Carpet and Rug Institute and made possible in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia to reward academic excellence and provide financial support for GNTC students at the Whitfield Murray Campus completing an associate degree, diploma or certificate in an industrial program.
Cristian Tirador Cervantes, Whitfield Murray Campus, received the Diesel Equipment Technology Scholarship. This scholarship rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students pursuing a degree, diploma or certificate in the Diesel Equipment Technology program on the Whitfield Murray Campus.
The recipient of the Patrick D. Doyle Law Enforcement Scholarship is Stephanie Fountain, Gordon County Campus. This scholarship rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students working toward Basic POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training Council) certification or a degree in Criminal Justice Technology.
Lane Mears, Floyd County Campus, and Delores Turner, Floyd County Campus, received the Gene Haas Scholarship, which rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students working toward a degree, diploma or certificate in the Precision Machining and Manufacturing program on the Whitfield Murray Campus and the Floyd County Campus.
Carter Norton, Floyd County Campus, received the North Georgia Equipment Scholarship. Funded by North Georgia Equipment Heating and Air Conditioning, this scholarship provides financial support to students enrolled in any Air Conditioning diploma or certificate program.
The recipient of the B.J. Pharr Scholarship is Alexa Burk, Floyd County Campus. The scholarship was established to reward academic excellence and provide financial assistance for full-time students working toward a degree in the Respiratory Care program on the Floyd County Campus.
The National Board for Respiratory Care Scholarship was awarded to Rianna Atkinson, Floyd County Campus, and Kayleigh Story, Floyd County Campus. The scholarship supports students with a minimum 2.0 grade point average enrolled in the Respiratory Care degree program.
Grant Payne, Floyd County Campus, was named recipient of the Floyd County Master Gardeners Scholarship, which is open to students working toward a degree, diploma or certificate in the Horticulture program.
The following students received a GNTC Foundation Success Grant: Sherree Bain, Whitfield Murray Campus; Amber Brown, Gordon County Campus; Amanda Casey, Floyd County Campus; Henry Lopez, Whitfield Murray Campus; Yajaira Reyes, Whitfield Murray Campus; and Andghy Rivera, Floyd County Campus.
The GNTC Foundation trustees are Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Phillip Burkhalter, Floyd County; Linda Case, Dade County; Steven M. Henry, Catoosa County; Luther Ingram, Walker County; Amy L. Jackson, Catoosa County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Gary McConnell, Chattooga County; Craig McDaniel, Floyd County; Sherrie Patterson, Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County; Scott Tucker, Floyd County; and Doris White, Walker County.
