GNTC Foundation establishes Alumni Advisory Board

Throughout the spring and summer months of 2021 the Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Foundation coordinated with college graduates to create the GNTC Alumni Advisory Board.
Currently 12 members strong, the board will provide feedback during meetings and offer insight from a former student’s point-of-view to make an impact on the college. At the board’s first meeting on July 23, alumni were briefed on the latest initiatives at Georgia Northwestern by GNTC President Heidi Popham.
“We established the GNTC Alumni Advisory Board in order to better connect with alumni across our region,” said Popham. “GNTC graduates are our best ambassadors and can offer invaluable feedback on how we can foster even greater connections throughout our nine-county service area.”
Advisory board members represent organizations throughout GNTC’s service area. For Blake Elsberry, sole Chattooga County commissioner, it is an honor and privilege to be a part of the board.
“As a past graduate and local community leader, I know firsthand the importance GNTC has played in my life and the lives of Northwest Georgia residents,” he said.
The members of the GNTC Alumni Advisory Board are listed by name, graduation year, program of study and current employer:
• Danielle Brown, 2016, Social Work, Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
• Blake Elsberry, 2010, Cardiovascular Technology, Chattooga County sole commissioner.
• Anthony Gallman, 2003, Cosmetology, Technical College System of Georgia and owner of Anthony & Company Salon.
• Donna Gilbreath, 2006, Nursing, Lookout Mountain Community Services.
• Cindy Gordon, 1996, Business Administration, Darlington School.
• Robert Hanson, 2013, Radiologic Technology, Chattanooga Family Practice Associates.
• Angie Hammond Kendrick, 2005, Criminal Justice, Lookout Mountain Community Services.
• Amanda Mayberry, 2013, Neuromuscular Therapy.
• Ben Niles, 2012, Horticulture, owner of Big Ben's Quality Lawn Care and Resaca town council member.
• Stacey Prater, 2006, Criminal Justice, Cigna.
• Keith Sosebee, 2003, Networking Specialist, Blood Assurance Chattanooga Office.
• Tina Vigil, 2017, Accounting, Floyd County Schools.
GNTC Alumni Advisory Board members will serve a two-year term and attend an annual meeting. Alumni are former students who have completed any certificate, diploma or degree program at GNTC.
