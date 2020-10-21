GNTC Foundation launches year-end fundraising campaign

As COVID-19 continues to impact lives across the state, the Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Foundation is working to help residents of the Northwest Georgia region by launching a fundraising campaign, which continues through Dec. 1.
The campaign's goal is to raise $20,000 for student scholarship support. GNTC students from the college's nine-county service area can apply for GNTC Foundation scholarships.
According to Lauretta Hannon, GNTC director of Institutional Advancement, the GNTC Foundation has doubled its support for students in 2020, but will need more donations to help students moving forward. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the fundraising event the GNTC Foundation was planning for this fall and the year-end campaign is taking its place.
"A contribution of any size will help GNTC make a real impact in the life of a student," said GNTC President Heidi Popham. "Participation from donors in this campaign will ensure that educational dreams remain on track."
While student financial hardships have intensified, business and industry still need work-ready employees who can adapt to an ever-changing economic environment, Hannon added. When GNTC students succeed, business and industry succeeds.
As of Oct. 1, the GNTC Foundation had awarded nearly $55,000 in student scholarships and financial assistance. The GNTC Foundation has also connected individual donors to GNTC students like Christina Bullock, first runner-up for the top technical college student in the state of Georgia. The Adult Echocardiography student had an anonymous donor from Florida reach out through the GNTC Foundation and pay for six months of her mortgage.
The GNTC Foundation offers scholarships and financial assistance to eligible students on the GNTC website. Student financial assistance can help with tuition, books, supplies, fees, licensure exams and other needs.
For more information on donating to the GNTC Foundation, please contact Michelle Beatson, foundation administrator, at (706) 802-5850 or visit the foundation's donation page.
