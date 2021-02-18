GNTC Foundation looking for alumni to serve on advisory board

The Georgia Northwestern Technical College Foundation is establishing an Alumni Advisory Board to allow graduates the opportunity to provide feedback and make an impact on the college.
Alumni are former students who have completed any certificate, diploma or degree program at GNTC.
GNTC Alumni Advisory Board members will serve a two-year term and attend an annual meeting. This meeting will provide board members an opportunity to offer feedback, and GNTC President Heidi Popham will give updates on the college.
“GNTC alumni are such an important part of who we are and they are true ambassadors for us in the community,” said Popham. “We are forming this advisory board in order to connect with alumni and hear their thoughts and ideas as Georgia Northwestern Technical College continues to move forward.”
Interested individuals should contact Lauretta Hannon, director of Institutional Advancement, at (706) 295-6273 or lhannon@gntc.edu.
