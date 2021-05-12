GNTC holds 2021 spring drive-thru commencement ceremony

Students from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s nine-county service area participated in a vehicle procession outside of the Floyd County Campus in Rome on Thursday, May 6, to safely celebrate their success in completing their program of study.
The 2021 spring drive-thru commencement ceremony began at 7 p.m. with a vehicle procession that started behind the college on Hemlock Street. This was GNTC’s third drive-thru commencement ceremony.
Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, announced the names of the graduates and their respective programs. When graduates pulled up to the front of the A Building, they stepped out of their vehicles and walked the blue GNTC carpet to the center awarding area.
GNTC President Heidi Popham greeted each graduate and presented them with their award. Each student had their photo taken with Popham as well as a ceremony portrait taken by a professional photographer.
Students received their graduation packets prior to the ceremony, which included any earned graduation cords.
GNTC would like to offer special thanks to Shaw Industries Group, Inc., for donating the blue carpet, and Allcove Industries, Inc., for cutting and binding the carpet for the ceremony.
Whitfield Murray Campus students
Associate of Applied Science Degree
• Gabriela C. Arevalo, Business Management
• Christopher Baine, Industrial Systems Technology
• Jasmin L. Garcia Barragan, Business Technology
• Manuel Andres Hernandez, Industrial Systems Technology
• Jimmy R. Keithley, Business Management
• Vincent M. Mauro, Industrial Systems Technology
• Tjuana S. Perry, Business Technology
• Jose F. Plaza, Computer Support Specialist
• Emmanuel Rodriguez, Industrial Systems Technology
• Samantha Ruedas, Criminal Justice Technology
Diploma
• Jessica Carnes, Business Management
• Tomeka Carter, Computer Support Specialist
Technical Certificate of Credit
• Susan Kristy Baker, Data Entry Clerk
• Monica Rodriguez, Medical Front Office Assistant
