Approximately 80 Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) graduates lined up in their cars outside the Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton on Dec. 3 to participate in the second drive-thru commencement ceremony of 2020.

Students from all six GNTC campuses were invited to attend the ceremony.

GNTC’s campus police led the procession of vehicles that were routed though the Whitfield Murray Campus parking lot. The fall semester graduates then exited their cars in their cap and gowns and walked GNTC’s blue carpet to GNTC President Heidi Popham to receive their award. All along the route, GNTC faculty and staff cheered them on with signs and noisemakers.

Graduates were encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the ceremony. Kristen Hosbach, a diagnostic medical sonography major from Paulding County, took first place for best in show.

GNTC would like to offer special thanks to Shaw Industries Group Inc. for donating the blue carpet and Allcove Industries Inc. for cutting and binding the carpet.

Listed are the graduates from Murray and Whitfield counties who participated in GNTC’s 2020 fall drive-thru commencement ceremony showing the graduate’s name, program of study and county of residence. This list does not include students who have graduated, but did not participate in the ceremony, or students who registered for the ceremony after the commencement program was printed:

Associate of applied science degree

• Linzee Brown, surgical technology, Murray

Meredith Cleghorn, early childhood care and education, Murray

Kaitlyn Brinn Gaston, business management, Murray

Madison Kailie Gaston, early childhood care and education, Murray

Alicia Diaz, criminal justice technology, Whitfield

Joel Fraire, computer support specialist, Whitfield

Samuel Garrett McClure, automotive technology, Whitfield

Esmeralda Monterrubio, accounting, Whitfield

Atanacio Perez, criminal justice technology, Whitfield

Maria Pineda, early childhood care and education, Whitfield

Adam Rodriguez Jr., accounting, Whitfield

Diploma

Shandi Warnix, cosmetology, Murray

Magali Herrera, business management, Whitfield

Shelby Ann-Marie Morrison, cosmetology, Whitfield

Technical certificate of credit

Meggan Lynn Elder, supervisor/management specialist, Murray

Blanca Espinoza, healthcare office assistant, Whitfield

Tina Marie Martinez, medical front office assistant, Whitfield

Denisse Sarmiento, central sterile supply processing technician, Whitfield

