Approximately 80 Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) graduates lined up in their cars outside the Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton on Dec. 3 to participate in the second drive-thru commencement ceremony of 2020.
Students from all six GNTC campuses were invited to attend the ceremony.
GNTC’s campus police led the procession of vehicles that were routed though the Whitfield Murray Campus parking lot. The fall semester graduates then exited their cars in their cap and gowns and walked GNTC’s blue carpet to GNTC President Heidi Popham to receive their award. All along the route, GNTC faculty and staff cheered them on with signs and noisemakers.
Graduates were encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the ceremony. Kristen Hosbach, a diagnostic medical sonography major from Paulding County, took first place for best in show.
GNTC would like to offer special thanks to Shaw Industries Group Inc. for donating the blue carpet and Allcove Industries Inc. for cutting and binding the carpet.
Listed are the graduates from Murray and Whitfield counties who participated in GNTC’s 2020 fall drive-thru commencement ceremony showing the graduate’s name, program of study and county of residence. This list does not include students who have graduated, but did not participate in the ceremony, or students who registered for the ceremony after the commencement program was printed:
Associate of applied science degree
• Linzee Brown, surgical technology, Murray
• Meredith Cleghorn, early childhood care and education, Murray
• Kaitlyn Brinn Gaston, business management, Murray
• Madison Kailie Gaston, early childhood care and education, Murray
• Alicia Diaz, criminal justice technology, Whitfield
• Joel Fraire, computer support specialist, Whitfield
• Samuel Garrett McClure, automotive technology, Whitfield
• Esmeralda Monterrubio, accounting, Whitfield
• Atanacio Perez, criminal justice technology, Whitfield
• Maria Pineda, early childhood care and education, Whitfield
• Adam Rodriguez Jr., accounting, Whitfield
Diploma
• Shandi Warnix, cosmetology, Murray
• Magali Herrera, business management, Whitfield
• Shelby Ann-Marie Morrison, cosmetology, Whitfield
Technical certificate of credit
• Meggan Lynn Elder, supervisor/management specialist, Murray
• Blanca Espinoza, healthcare office assistant, Whitfield
• Tina Marie Martinez, medical front office assistant, Whitfield
• Denisse Sarmiento, central sterile supply processing technician, Whitfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.