More than 300 students from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) nine-county service area crossed the stage of the Dalton Convention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to the cheers of their families, friends, instructors and staff.
After students, administrators and faculty marched into place during Processional, the national anthem was presented. Invocation was led by Troy Peco, program director and instructor of Automotive Technology at GNTC.
Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, welcomed guests, congratulated graduates and introduced commencement address speaker Crista Howell, winner of the college’s 2022 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year award. Howell spoke about overcoming fear.
“You had a choice to quit your programs at any time, but you made the hard choice, and here you are,” Howell said. “All of you had to overcome some form of fear to get into your programs and to complete them. You may have had fear of failure, fear of missing family events, fear of financial hardships or fear of the unknown after graduation.”
Fear is a lie people create that holds them back from achieving their goals, she explained. She commended the graduates for overcoming their fears and completing their programs of study.
Howell has been an instructor at GNTC since 2011. She is the director of all Ultrasound programs, which include Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Adult Echocardiography and Vascular Sonography. She is also GNTC’s instructor of Vascular Sonography.
Selena Magnusson, vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success at GNTC, recognized High Honor and Honor graduates. A special recognition for graduates who are veterans, Phi Beta Lambda members, SkillsUSA members and Student Government Association members was also led by Magnusson.
Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, presented the graduates, and Popham conferred the graduates with associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.
Susan Bowman, assistant dean and instructor of Health Information Management Technology at GNTC, administered the GNTC Alumni Association Oath.
