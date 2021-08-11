GNTC partners with chamber for entrepreneurship training program

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) and the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce are partnering to offer a 72-hour Small Business Accelerated Program that provides training to help entrepreneurs start their own business.
The program will be offered in the evening at GNTC’s Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 21 through Nov. 18, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The course provides an overview of the principles of management, including understanding the manager’s role and work environment; building effective organizational culture; leading, directing and applying authority; planning, decision-making and problem-solving; and human resource and administrative management.
In addition, the program teaches entrepreneurship by exposing participants to the fundamental concepts of planning, location analysis, financing, developing a business plan and ethics and social responsibility.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with GNTC to support small business development in our community. Now is the time to start a business,” said Lauren Holverson, executive director of the Dalton Innovation Accelerator (DIA). “We believe through this program we can fill in any knowledge gaps and provide comprehensive support to entrepreneurs. This program will jump-start business development correctly and quickly.”
Entrepreneurs enrolled in the program will receive unlimited access to DIA resources for the length of the course. Resources include workshops, technical support, one-on-one assistance and mentorship opportunities. Graduates of the program can participate in Dalton’s version of the popular television show "Shark Tank," PitchDIA, for an opportunity to win funding in 2022.
“This is a unique program for GNTC to offer and roll out in partnership with DIA,” said Stephanie Scearce, GNTC vice president of Economic Development. “I’m especially proud that it’s included as one of Economic Development’s pre-approved Prior Learning Assessment programs, and I look forward to seeing how the community takes advantage of it.”
According to Scearce, the college is expanding its Prior Learning Assessment Initiative to include the graduates of the Small Business Accelerated Program. This new initiative grants credit course exemptions within GNTC’s business programs to qualifying students that complete the program.
For more information or to register, contact the Dalton Innovation Accelerator at (706) 508-3242 or via email to info@daltoninnovationaccelerator.com.
