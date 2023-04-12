Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) is hosting two meet and greet events at the new second location of GNTC’s Practical Nursing program to provide an opportunity to tour the facilities and to meet the instructors and students.
The events will take place on GNTC’s Walker County Campus at 265 Bicentennial Trail, Rock Spring. The classroom equipment will include new Gaumard patient simulators, or manikins, that can replicate various human patient physiology such as respiration, heart beat and pulse.
The times are Tuesday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, April 25, from 4 to 5 p.m. The location is Building 600, Rooms 6103 and 6105.
“The Practical Nursing (PN) program will return to the Walker County Campus for the fall 2023 semester, and we want the community and potential students to know of this great opportunity to receive a PN diploma locally,” said Kimberly Jones, GNTC’s assistant dean of Nursing. GNTC also offers the program at the college’s Floyd County Campus in Rome.
The Practical Nursing program includes academic and occupational courses, along with a variety of clinical experiences to integrate theory and practice under the clinical instructor’s guidance. Upon completion of the program, graduates receive a Practical Nursing diploma and are eligible to sit for the NCLEX exam.
For more information, contact Tiffany Nance, Nursing program assistant, at tnance@gntc.edu or (706) 378-1752.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.