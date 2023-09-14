Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2023 summer semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA (grade point average) of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
Area President's List students
• Murray County: Adara Abdelrazzaq, Megan Powers, Carson Ricketts, Casey Searels-Bagley and Nicholas Wooldridge.
• Whitfield County: Whitney Brock, Christopher Cantrell, Matthew Carter, Kenneth Cordell, Desha Crawl, Adriana Flores, Elyssa Hamby, Lisbeth Hernandez, Gray Jackson, Kohl Kadinger, Joshua Kregel, Alan Lewis, Juana Vejar and Brandon Wishon.
Area Dean's List students
• Murray County: Douglas Brown, Shelby Cline, Kasandra Contreras and Joshua Davis.
• Whitfield County: Jaritza Belman, Helen Childers, Jennifer Cisneros, Joel Esparza, Elijah Frye, Karli Johnson, Tracy Lomax, Samuel Omotosho, Amanda Pritchett, Adelia Robinson, Arianna Rodriguez, Cristina Salaices and Jade Willis-Cruz.
