GNTC receives $20,000 Gene Haas Foundation grant

From left, Heidi Popham, president of Georgia Northwestern Technical College; Philip Shirley, Precision Machining and Manufacturing instructor; Lindsay Cline, director of Education and Events of the Phillips Corp.; David Aycock, Haas specialist; and Bart Jenkins, director of the Precision Machining and Manufacturing program at GNTC, stand in front of a Haas Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine at the Floyd County Campus. Cline and Aycock presented a grant of $20,000 to GNTC's Precision Machining and Manufacturing program.