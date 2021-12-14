GNTC receives $20,000 Gene Haas Foundation grant

Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Precision Machining and Manufacturing program on the Floyd County Campus and the Whitfield Murray Campus was presented a $20,000 grant by the Gene Haas Foundation to be used for student scholarships.
The scholarships will be given to students who plan to enroll, or are currently enrolled, in a machining-based program at GNTC. The funds will be used for scholarships and to help pay for students’ textbooks or supplies.
“Georgia Northwestern Technical College is so grateful to the Gene Haas Foundation for its ongoing support of our students,” Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, said. “These funds will enable outstanding students in our Precision Machining and Manufacturing program to stay the course toward graduation and achieve their career goals. We greatly appreciate our partnership with the Gene Haas Foundation.”
The criteria for receiving a Gene Haas scholarship will be determined by the program instructor or a committee that includes the instructor. The grant cannot be used to purchase equipment, machines or simulators.
“It is such a pleasure to present this gift to Georgia Northwestern Technical College on behalf of the Gene Haas Foundation,” Lindsay Cline, director of Education and Events of the Phillips Corp., said. “GNTC is an exemplary institution of manufacturing education, and Phillips Corp. is incredibly proud of their dedication to program expansion and workforce development.”
