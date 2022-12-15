Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Precision Machining and Manufacturing program on the Floyd County and Whitfield Murray campuses was presented with a $30,000 grant by the Gene Haas Foundation to be used for student scholarships.
The Gene Haas Foundation awarded $15,000 each to GNTC’s Floyd County Campus in Rome and the Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton.
GNTC’s Gene Haas Scholarship rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students working toward a certificate, diploma or degree in the Precision Machining and Manufacturing program. The funds will be used for scholarships and to help pay for students’ textbooks or supplies for students who plan to enroll or are currently enrolled in a machining-based program at GNTC.
“Georgia Northwestern Technical College deeply appreciates the Gene Haas Foundation for its outstanding support of our students,” said Heidi Popham, president of GNTC. “These funds will enable students in our Precision Machining and Manufacturing program to stay the course toward graduation and achieve their career goals. We are thankful for this dynamic partnership with the Gene Haas Foundation.”
The criteria for receiving a Gene Haas scholarship will be determined by the program instructor or a committee that includes the instructor. The grant cannot be used to purchase equipment, machines or simulators.
“Phillips Corp. is the world’s largest distributor of Haas Automation technology,” said Lindsay Cline, director of Education and Events of Phillips Corp.’s commercial division.
“Phillips Corp. is incredibly proud of the work that Georgia Northwestern Technical College does to ensure its machining graduates are among the best in the country,” Cline said. “The generosity of the Gene Haas Foundation is so appreciated as GNTC continues to close the workforce gap and provide students with the necessary skills to succeed in careers in advanced manufacturing.”
