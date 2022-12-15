The Gene Haas Foundation presents a grant of $30,000 to GNTC on Wednesday, Dec. 7. From left are Bart Jenkins, director of Precision Machining and Manufacturing at GNTC; David Aycock, Haas sales engineer; Heidi Popham, GNTC president; and Philip Shirley, Precision Machining and Manufacturing instructor. They are in front of a Haas VF2 Computer Numerical Control milling machine at the Whitfield Murray Campus.