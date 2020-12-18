GNTC recognizes Basic Law Enforcement graduates

Two Georgia Northwestern Technical College students with local ties recently graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training classes.
They are:
• Greyson Renz, Cohutta Police Department.
• Carrter Roberts, Murray County Sheriff's Office.
Submitted by Georgia Northwestern Technical College
Sandra Lea Weeks, 63, passed away on December 17, 2020 from complications arising from COVID-19. Sandra was born in Copperhill, Tennessee to Luther "Jack" Weeks and Hazel Elizabeth Weeks. Her early childhood was spent listening to her Father play the fiddle while she sat in her mother's arms…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.