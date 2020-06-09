GNTC removes enrollment obstacles for the fall semester

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) is removing potential enrollment obstacles for the upcoming fall semester by offering a Free Application Week, offering Open Educational Resources for core classes and waiving the entrance exam.
Free Application Week will be June 22-26. During Free Application Week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants when they apply online.
“I just want our communities to know that there’s never been a better time to apply at GNTC,” said Selena Magnusson, vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success. “Many people have lost their jobs during our nation’s pandemic and we offer programs that are considered essential to our economy.”
Students taking core education classes will have 18 free textbooks available to them for online classes this fall, English instructor Lisa Russell said. The Open Educational Resources program also includes immersion reading, which provides the option of audio narration, allowing students to listen to the textbooks and follow along.
“We are taking free content and putting it into the hands of our students,” Russell said. “It’s our best-kept secret. Students should know going into college so they do not have to budget as much money for textbooks.”
Georgia Northwestern offers a variety of financial aid through grants and scholarships to qualifying students, including the HOPE Career Grant. The HOPE Career Grant provides an opportunity for students to complete a program of study leading to a high demand career. The HOPE Career Grant pays 100% of the cost of tuition for one- and two-year technical programs of study. Students pay the remaining cost of college fees, books and materials each semester. There are approximately 125 degree, diploma and certificate programs covered under the HOPE Career Grant at GNTC. To learn more about the different financial aid opportunities, visit the Grants and Scholarships tab under the Financial Aid tab on the GNTC website.
Another step GNTC is taking to help students is streamlining the enrollment process by waiving the entrance exam for the fall semester. Georgia Northwestern Technical College is suspending the placement exam requirement for admission. The suspension of the requirements for official high school or high school equivalency transcripts for admission allows applicants the ability to continue the admission process for the fall semester.
“We are accepting unofficial high school or high school equivalency transcripts for admission until the official can be obtained at a later date,” added Magnusson. “The Student Success Office is ready to support new students from application to graduation and job search assistance.”
The admissions deadline for the fall semester is July 27. The GNTC help line is available to help with Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Accounts or Records. The help line can be reached at (866) 983-4682 Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
