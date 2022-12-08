More than 300 students from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) nine-county service area will exit the Dalton Convention Center on Tuesday with the education and technical training needed to kick-start their careers.
The 2022 fall commencement ceremony begins at 6 p.m.
After students, administrators and faculty march into place during processional, the national anthem will be presented. Invocation will be led by Leyner Argueta, program director and instructor of business management at GNTC.
Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, will welcome guests and introduce commencement address speaker Crista Howell, winner of the college’s 2022 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.
Howell has been an instructor at GNTC since 2011. She is the director of all ultrasound programs, which include diagnostic medical sonography, adult echocardiography and vascular sonography. She is also GNTC’s instructor of vascular sonography.
Selena Magnusson, vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success at GNTC, will recognize high honor and honor graduates. A special recognition for graduates who are veterans, Phi Beta Lambda members, SkillsUSA members and Student Government Association members will also be led by Magnusson.
Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, will present the graduates, and Popham will confer the graduates with associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.
Susan Bowman, assistant dean and instructor of Health Information Management Technology at GNTC, will administer the GNTC Alumni Association Oath.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.