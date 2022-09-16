Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) student Brady Zelaya of Dalton has received a Rabbit Valley Farmers Market Scholarship.
The Rabbit Valley Farmers Market Scholarship was established to provide financial support to incoming high school students and first-year GNTC students pursuing a degree, diploma or certificate. Scholarship applicants must be planning a career related to farming, gardening, landscape design, environmental issues, floral design or horticulture.
Zelaya is earning an associate degree in GNTC’s horticulture program.
“We offer this scholarship to support the community and to foster education in horticulture,” said scholarship donor Samantha Leslie, who manages the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market in downtown Ringgold. “We feel that community and a community of growers is the best investment for a successful and sustainable future.”
Leslie said, “We are very grateful for GNTC and for the local community who have helped support us and this scholarship.”
One scholarship for $500 is awarded each fall term.
“We are so grateful to the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market for their support of our students,” said Lauretta Hannon, executive director of the GNTC Foundation. “They are a wonderful example of what it means to be a community partner.”
The Rabbit Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from May 7 through Oct. 22 in the pavilion across from the historic Ringgold Depot. Local vendors sell produce, meats, cheeses, soaps, candles, bread, homemade goods and more, Leslie said.
