Three Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students from the Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton have received the Governor Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship in recognition of their academic achievement in an industrial program.
Kayden Parker, Martin Reyes and Samuel Shivy have received the scholarship for the summer 2023 term. Parker and Shivy are pursuing their associate degrees in Automation Engineering Technology and Industrial Systems Technology; Reyes is pursuing an associate degree in Industrial Systems Technology.
The scholarship, which honors former governor Nathan Deal for his dedication to technical education in Georgia, was established by the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) and made possible in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia to reward academic excellence and provide financial support for GNTC students at the Whitfield Murray Campus completing an associate degree, diploma or certificate in an industrial program.
“I am most proud of the great relationship enjoyed by the member companies of the Carpet and Rug Institute and the entire Whitfield Murray region,” Technical College System of Georgia board member Joe Yarbrough, a former president of CRI, said. “The students attaining the skills needed for our workforce have great career opportunities here. The desire to provide scholarship support to high-achieving students through the Governor Nathan Deal Scholarship established by the CRI is truly a privilege.”
The scholarship was set up as an endowment, which gains interest over time and will fund future awards, Yarbrough said. Whitfield Murray Campus students majoring in Applied Technical Management, Automation Engineering Technology, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Technology, Diesel Equipment Technology, Flooring Production, Industrial Systems Technology, Precision Machining and Manufacturing, as well as Welding and Joining Technology programs are eligible for the scholarship.
“We are so grateful for the Carpet and Rug Institute and the generous support of its members,” said Heidi Popham, GNTC president. “Thanks to this support these outstanding students will be able to stay on course, graduate and bring excellence into the workplace.”
