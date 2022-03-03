Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students had an outstanding performance at the 2022 SkillsUSA Georgia State Leadership and Skills Conference Feb. 24-26 in Atlanta. GNTC competed in 10 categories and took home 11 medals: four gold, four silver and three bronze.
Highlights from SkillsUSA Georgia include winning the gold and silver medal in medical assisting; winning the silver and bronze awards in automotive service technology; and winning the gold medal in the TeamWorks team construction category for the sixth year in a row.
“It was great to be back to a face-to-face SkillsUSA state conference this year,” said Missy McLain, SkillsUSA advisor for GNTC. “After such an abrupt ending to our conference in March 2020 due to the pandemic, it was great to see the students back in action and earning well-deserved medals for their hard work and dedication.”
Gold medal winners advance to the national competition in Atlanta in June to represent GNTC and the state.
GNTC also won the first place award for largest membership increase (45-member increase) and second place for the largest overall membership (102 members total).
Listed below are local gold, silver and bronze medalists including the student’s name, competition and county of residence. Team competitions are listed with the competition name first:
Gold
• TeamWorks (team competition): Leonardo Garcia, Whitfield County; Trey Posey, Gordon County; Tyler West, Walker County; and Finn White, Gordon County.
Silver
• Welding fabrication (team competition): Jay Davis, Whitfield County; Taylor Garlock, Whitfield County; and Logan Watson, Whitfield County.
Bronze
• Lance Watson, welding, Whitfield County.
