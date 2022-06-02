Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will host a Free Application Week July 11-15 to help those who are seeking to enroll in the fall semester.
During Free Application Week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the fall semester is July 25. Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 15.
GNTC is available through its call center Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at (866) 983-4682. For more information on applying for the fall semester, visit www.gntc.edu and click “Apply now.” For any questions about GNTC’s Free Application Week, contact the Office of Admissions at (866) 983-4682 or via email at admissions@gntc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.