GNTC to hold spring commencement ceremony Aug. 11

Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Spring Commencement Ceremony has been rescheduled to Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Forum River Center in Rome.
The decision was made in accordance with Gov. Brian Kemp's Executive Order for GNTC to remain closed through the spring semester. Both spring and summer semester GNTC graduates will be invited to attend the ceremony.
“We want to recognize and celebrate our students’ successes; however, during these extraordinary times, we believe it is best to reschedule the graduation ceremony,” stated GNTC President Heidi Popham. “The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff remains our top priority.”
Graduation letters will be emailed to GNTC’s spring and summer graduates at the end of May. Students should follow the instructions in the letter regarding the ceremony. For any questions about GNTC’s Spring Commencement Ceremony, please contact the college at graduation@gntc.edu.
