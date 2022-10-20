Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) hosts a free Kids STEM Festival on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Conference Center on the Gordon County Campus. This event is open for all who are interested. GNTC encourages students to come with their children or any other kids to engage in fun learning and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities. Activities will be presented by GNTC’s Early Childhood Care and Education program instructors and students. There will be snacks and book bags filled with fun activities for kids to take home.
The goal behind this event is to provide developmental STEM activities to benefit the children in Northwest Georgia. Reading, math, science, social studies, music and art activities will be explored.
The Gordon County Campus is at 1151 Highway 53 Spur in Calhoun.
For more information, contact Daizha Staples, GNTC’s Special Populations coordinator, at (706) 291-3362 or dstaples@gntc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.