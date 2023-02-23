Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will host a free Kids STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Festival on Thursday, March 16, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the Whitfield Murray Campus at 2310 Maddox Chapel Road N.E. in Dalton.
Georgia Public Broadcasting PBS Kids staff will be special guests and join GNTC’s Early Childhood Care and Education program instructors and students to present activities. There will be snacks and giveaways.
This event is open for all who are interested. GNTC encourages students to come with their children or any other kids to engage in fun learning and STEM activities.
The goal of this event is to provide developmental STEM activities to benefit the children in Northwest Georgia. Reading, math, science, social studies, music and art activities will be explored.
The first 100 participants will receive free dinner and be provided with free meal cards from Chick-fil-A. The first 150 kids will receive free GNTC bookbags filled with fun activities to take home.
For more information, contact Daizha Staples, GNTC’s Special Populations coordinator, at (706) 291-3362 or dsta ples@gntc.edu.
