Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) is hosting an Open House at all six campuses to provide an opportunity to learn more about the programs offered at GNTC, tour the facilities and meet faculty and staff.
The events on Thursday will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each of GNTC’s campuses: Catoosa County Campus, Ringgold; Floyd County Campus, Rome; Gordon County Campus, Calhoun; Polk County Campus, Rockmart; Walker County Campus, Rock Spring; and Whitfield Murray Campus, Dalton.
Legare Price, dean of Student Success at GNTC, shared his excitement about the upcoming Open Houses.
“For the first time it will be held simultaneously across all six of our campuses,” he said. “Our hope is to open our doors to anyone wanting to start their college journey and make that process as simple as possible.”
The events will include information and assistance on admissions, advising, career guidance and financial aid. GNTC will waive the admission application fee for those attending.
“People are welcome to stop by to tour our facilities, meet and ask questions of our wonderful staff and faculty, check out our support resources for students and even apply for free — all in a single day,” Price said.
Attendees will receive GNTC giveaways.
For more information, email admissions@gntc.edu or call 866-983-4682.
