Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) is hosting an open house at the new home of GNTC’s paramedicine program to provide an opportunity to tour the new lab and meet the instructors and students.
The open house will be on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Building 100, Room 142, on GNTC’s Gordon County Campus at 1151 Highway 53 Spur, Calhoun. The program, which moved from the Floyd County Campus, will have new equipment, including an ambulance that will be transportable to all six GNTC campuses and two new smart manikins that simulate any medical condition. GNTC’s paramedicine program trains entry-level paramedics to provide advanced emergency medical care and transportation for critical and emergent patients who access the emergency medical system. The paramedics perform interventions with equipment typically found on an ambulance.
GNTC offers Emergency Medical Responder (EMR), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Professions, Advanced Emergency Technician (AEMT) and paramedicine programs. Students may earn certificates, diplomas or an associate degree.
For more information, contact Nina Piatt, director of GNTC’s paramedicine program, at npiatt@gntc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.