GNTC unveils the Shaw Industries Automation Engineering Technology lab

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) is proud to announce its partnership with Shaw Industries through the company’s recent sponsorship of the Automation Engineering Technology lab on the Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton.
The lab will give GNTC students hands-on experience with the same equipment used daily by automation engineers and other professionals in the fields of advanced manufacturing and industrial production.
“The Automation Engineering program prepares students to design, implement and troubleshoot various automated industrial processes,” said Brian Cooksey, director of Workforce Development at Shaw Industries. “Earning a degree in Automation Engineering will provide a well-rounded skill set for individuals to equip them for success in advanced manufacturing.”
The demand for these roles is high, Cooksey added.
“This program further provides existing technicians who already work in the manufacturing industry with opportunities to advance their skills and grow their careers.”
“This support from Shaw is greatly appreciated,” said Linda Case, vice chair of GNTC’s Board of Trustees. “The GNTC Foundation couldn’t do its work without strong partners like Shaw Industries.”
“GNTC could not train tomorrow’s workforce without the support of our business and industry community. Shaw Industries has been a longtime supporter of GNTC and employer of our students and graduates,” said Heidi Popham, president of GNTC. “Shaw’s valued partnership is essential to our workforce development success.”
